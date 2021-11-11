Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 210,427 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 791.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 578.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.96.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.