Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock worth $1,558,515. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

