Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 112,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,530. The company has a market capitalization of $369.75 million, a PE ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

