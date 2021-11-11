Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,018. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

