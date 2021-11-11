TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.51 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,177. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -14.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

