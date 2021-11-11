Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 243.31 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.