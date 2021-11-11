Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 10,483 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

