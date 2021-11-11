Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $358,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

Shares of IPGP opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

