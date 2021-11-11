GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.