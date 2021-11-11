52,233 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

