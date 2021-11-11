XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.94

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.94 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.74). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 37,114 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.08. The firm has a market cap of £287.62 million and a PE ratio of 32.33.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.