Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.71. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3,270 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.