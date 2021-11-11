Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Stephen Johnston Sells 2,031 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

