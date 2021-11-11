Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.78.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.