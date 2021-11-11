Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $39,525,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

