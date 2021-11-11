adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.45

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.45 and traded as high as $344.80. adidas shares last traded at $344.07, with a volume of 1,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.45.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.