$841.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $841.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $847.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.30 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.54 on Monday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

