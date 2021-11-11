Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.
ACEL opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20.
ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
