Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.

ACEL opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

