Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.