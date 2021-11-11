Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of analysts have commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senseonics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

