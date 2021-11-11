InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $22.20.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

