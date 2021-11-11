Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $194,948.77 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

