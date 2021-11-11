Insider Buying: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
