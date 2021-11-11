Insider Buying: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

