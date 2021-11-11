FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar Sells 3,374 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.54 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 407,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.