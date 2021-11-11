Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,933.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,832.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,625.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.