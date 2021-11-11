Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $180.06 or 0.00275201 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $351.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,429.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.37 or 0.01036783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00219268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,893,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

