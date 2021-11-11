Mizuho Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $205.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

