Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Tops $109.42 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00226002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00092282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

