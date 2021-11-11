IDEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

IDEX has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE:IEX opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $236.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

