Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $61.70

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

