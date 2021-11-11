Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

