Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of -34.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

