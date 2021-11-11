Stellus Capital Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.