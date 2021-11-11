Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells 219 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $22,662.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.