APY.Finance Hits Market Cap of $57.50 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and $1.38 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.72 or 0.07208397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,870.01 or 1.00136465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00040633 BTC.

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,454,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

