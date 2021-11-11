Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 4,200 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MED opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.48. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

