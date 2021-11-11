Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Dean Warren Butler Sells 9,830 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dean Warren Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

