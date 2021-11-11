Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays raised Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.

Shares of PLUG opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

