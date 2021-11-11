BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Financial Comparison

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioSig Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -167.59% -139.83% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$52.22 million ($1.19) -2.83 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.51 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -11.50

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSig Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

