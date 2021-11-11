1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 150,859 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $68,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

