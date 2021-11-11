Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.18 Million in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.