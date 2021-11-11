MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.4% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

