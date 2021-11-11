Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $81,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $271.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

