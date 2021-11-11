Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $226.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GPN opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

