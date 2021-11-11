Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2021 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 11/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $226.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
GPN opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
