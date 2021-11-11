Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 631 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80.

WLK opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

