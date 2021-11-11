Snow Capital Management LP Sells 179,701 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,701 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for 1.7% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

