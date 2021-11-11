Brian Johnson Acquires 520,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$40,560.00 ($28,971.43).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antilles Gold alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Brian Johnson acquired 35,888 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$2,763.38 ($1,973.84).

On Friday, October 22nd, Brian Johnson purchased 95,056 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,414.37 ($5,295.98).

On Friday, September 10th, Brian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$8,400.00 ($6,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. It primarily holds interest in the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cuba. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antilles Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilles Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.