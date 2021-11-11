EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck Buys 200 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.17 per share, with a total value of $21,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

