EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck Buys 200 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.17 per share, with a total value of $21,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $109.83.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
