Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $15,893.95 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,893.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NICK stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.