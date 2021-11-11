MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MRC Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of MRC Global worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.