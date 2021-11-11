Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $52.13

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE MO opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

